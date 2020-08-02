Rhea Chakraborty Leaves The House In The Midnight Along With Her Family

Bollywood's late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is facing tough time… Sushant's father KK Singh has complained to Police against Rhea and asked them to interrogate Rhea to know the truth.

Well, even Sushant's driver, cook and other servants have been interrogated and questioned. All of them have given statements Rhea and told that she changed the complete lifestyle of Sushant. They also doled out that, Rhea and her brother would do parties and spend Sushant's money.

Now, according to latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty has left the home in located in Juhu along with her family 4 days back itself. We have witnessed Rhea's latest social media post, where she is seen doling 'Truth Prevails' going teary-eyed. In her 20-second video, she said, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

This news is doled out by the building manager… He said that, Rhea and her family (brother and parents) left in a blue car in the midnight with big suitcases packed… Well, now Rhea Chakraborty's location is unknown!!!

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself on 14th June, 2020 and sent shock waves to all his fans and Bollywood.