Rhea Chakraborty Pens Down An Emotional Letter For Sushant Singh Rajput

It's exactly one month… On this day in June, the B-Town young actor Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself and left the world making all of us go teary-eyed. His sudden demise sent shock waves to the entire Indian Film Industry. Most of the actors have mourned for his death and also reminisced him through their social media posts.

Well, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered her bond with this 'Jai Po Che' actor and penned down an emotional letter… She dropped it on her Instagram account and shared a few close pics of them…

In this post, Rhea is seen happily spending time with her dear friend. Both Sushant and Rhea are posing with winsome smiles being close to each other.

Rhea also left a heartfelt note and made us go emotional by reminiscing her bond with 'Sonchariya' actor…

Rhea doled out that still she is not able to control her emotions by stating, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart .

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

Rhea also hoped that Sushant gets enough peace and all the stars, moon and galaxies welcomed the greatest physicist with open arms. "I know you're in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would've welcomed the greatest physicist with open arms… Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me."

Rhea also expressed her true love towards Sushant and doled out how she missing his true love… "You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential."

Be in peace Sushi.

30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....

Eternally connected

To infinity and beyond…"

This heartfelt note made us witness Rhea's present state of mind and her grief of losing a dear friend…

Sushant Singh killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging to a fan… According to sources, the deadly mental disease 'Depression' made him to take this drastic step…

RIP Sushant… Hope you stay happy wherever you are!!!