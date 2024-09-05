Rishi Kapoor’s Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor Shares AI Photo of Late Star with Granddaughter Raha

Rishi Kapoor's legacy continues to shine bright even after his untimely demise. The late Bollywood superstar, who graced the silver screen with his charm and versatility, remains etched in the hearts of millions. Yesterday, on his birth anniversary, his memory was beautifully revived through an AI-generated photograph that stirred emotions among fans and family alike.

Pammi Gautam, a close family friend of the Kapoors, shared an AI-generated image of Rishi Kapoor alongside his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor. The picture, though digitally crafted, captures a tender moment that could have been—a grandfather holding his little granddaughter, who was born two years after his passing. The image resonated deeply with Rishi's wife, Neetu Kapoor, who reshared the picture on her social media with the poignant caption, “What could have been.”

Raha, the daughter of Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has often been compared to her late grandfather. In a candid episode of Karan Johar’s chat show last year, Alia shared her belief that Raha resembles Rishi Kapoor—a sentiment echoed by many, including Rishi’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

On this special day, Riddhima paid tribute to her late father with a heartwarming post. She referred to Raha as a ‘mini’ Rishi, expressing her wish that he could be present to celebrate his birthday with both of his granddaughters, Raha and Samara Sahni. Riddhima's touching words read: “Happy Birthday Papa How I wish you were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your ‘bandari’ Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest—she is a mini you. Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much, and our love for you only deepens with each passing day.”

Rishi Kapoor's absence is deeply felt by his family, but his presence is kept alive through their stories and memories. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2022, welcomed Raha into their lives in November of the same year. As Raha grows up, she will undoubtedly hear countless tales about her legendary grandfather, ensuring that his legacy lives on.