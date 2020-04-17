Riteish Deshmukh Shares An Amazing Video Of American Police Wishing A Birthday Boy Amidst Corona Lockdown

Bollywood hero Riteish Deshmukh has shared a heart-warming post on his Instagram page. The video shows off the sweet gesture of the American Police where they will be seen singing Happy Birthday to a kid who is celebrating his birthday without his friends amidst Corona lockdown.

Here is the video… Have a look!

Actually what happens is, the father of the birthday boy called Police and told that it was his son's birthday… Turning out to be the surprise, a few Policemen are seen coming in their vans and wishing the little kid 'Happy Birthday'…

The little birthday boy along with his family members were surprised with the warm gesture of the cops… They wished this little boy and then the family thanked them along with applauds and claps!!! The birthday boy was surprised to the core and uttered 'Wow' at the end. This is an amazing response from the Police!!!

When the father says 'Hi' to the cops, one of them replies that we know it's your birthday and that you're spending it in quarantine and then start wishing and singing Happy Birthday…

This was all planned by Police officials to surprise the birthday boy… Isn't it amazing???

Our dear Riteish Deshmukh shared this video and stated that What a good gesture.

In USA, a father called Police and told it was his son's Birthday and no one came due to Covid-19. See the amazing response from Police!

This video has bagged one lakh views within an hour and created a buzz on the internet with millions of likes and shares!!!