Roohi Trailer: Witness A Spooky Drama As Janhvi Turns Into The Ghost Kidnapper

Roohi Trailer: Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor has stunned the audience with her spooky avatar. Being a ghost drama, 'Roohi' flick is all about a witch who kidnaps brides from their honeymoon. Well, the two brave men Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma take up the responsibility of saving the brides from Roohi (Janhvi Kapoor) and kidnap her.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer of this ghost drama on her Instagram… Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor has stunned the audience with her ace acting skills and made us go horrified with spine-chilling scenes. Well, after kidnapping Roohi, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma try to control her. But Janhvi's spooky avatar and Zombie character introduction take us into the plot. Janhvi makes us go stunned with her prosthetics makeup and looks promising as she is seen twisting her neck with 360 degrees.

Coming to Rajkummar Rao's character, it is all funny… His dressing sense and dance steps and dialogue delivery also make us go ROFL.

There are the new posters of 'Roohi' movie… The first one shows Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as bridegrooms. The second one has a spooky avatar of Janhvi Kapoor with Rajkummar Rao and Varun's pics.

Even the tagline "IssBaarMardKo Dard Hoga" also catches the pulse of the audience and raised the expectations on the movie.

Even Rajkummar Rao also shared the trailer on his Instagram…

He also wrote, "Watch the #RoohiTrailer at your own risk kyunkiissbaarmardkojyadadardhoga!".

Roohi movie is directed by Hardik Mehta and is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. It has Alexx O'Nell, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Ronit Roy and AamnaShariffin other prominent roles. This flick will hit the theatres on 11th March 2021.