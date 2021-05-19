Rubina Dilaik talks of things to do while recovering from Covid

Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Wednesday, to speak about things she did to ensure proper recovery from Covid. The actress posted a video in which she talks about the five things to do while battling Covid. She says she ate healthy, stayed hydrated, practised yoga, took medications on time and listened to music.



She captioned the post as, "I quarantined for more than 19 days. But these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy."

Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back. She was in Shimla and had quarantined herself there. The actress has been keeping her fans updated about her health.



