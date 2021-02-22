Saif Ali Khan Shares Update After Kareena Delivers The Second Child: ‘Mom And Baby Are Safe And Healthy

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child yesterday night in the wee hours. The whole social media is filled with congratulatory messages… Even most of the Bollywood stars also poured in the congratulatory messages to the 'Pataudi' couple. Off late, even the proud father Saif Ali Khan also dropped an update and left all his fans happy…

In a statement, Saif said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Even Kareena's dad Randhir Kapoor also shared the official statement and was happy with this great news… "Both Kareena and the baby are doing well. I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she's told me she's alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being."

He also said that Taimur is also happy turning into a big brother… "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

After the delivery Kareena's mother Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir and Taimur visited the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared a cute pic on her Instagram and wrote,









"TIM...My Jaan.

My favorite frame of mother and son ... soon to be reframed with 2 ..Mahshallah."









Karisma Kapoor also shared a cute throwback pic when Kareena Kapoor was born… Karisma posed with her father Randhir holding his little one. She also wrote, "That's my sis when she was a new born and now she's a mama once again !! And I'm a masi again so excited 😁💙👶🏻🙏🏼

#goodwishes #congratulations🎉 #onlylove".

Even Neetu Kapoor and Amrita Arora also shared congratulatory messages on their Instagram Stories…

Neetu Kapoor

















Amrita Arora

















Congrats Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor…