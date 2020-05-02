Saif Ali Khan Turns Hairstylist For Little Taimur…

This lockdown period we have seen many celebrities turning into hairstylists… Be it Anushka Sharma, Chef Pankaj, Cricketer YusufPathan or the small screen diva DivyankaTripathi, they have all turned into hairstylists for their dear ones.

As barber and parlours are closed amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, it was the only way to chop down the grown tresses… And now, it's the turn of the PataudiKhandan hero Saif Ali Khan.

Her donned the hat of hairstylist for his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan…

Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted an amazing pic of the father-son and made us go awe… Have a look!









In this post, Saif is seen holding scissors in his hands and getting ready to chop the tresses of Taimur. Saif is seen wearing a white kurta and pyjama and posing in salt pepper beard and mane.

Kareena also posted this pic and also wrote "Anyone Haircut?" along with it… This caption is quite funny!!!

As said earlier, the lockdown period as given the much needed break to all the celebrities… Many of them are happily enjoying their time with family!!!