Saira Bhanu States That Dilip Kumar's Health Is Stable And Will Be Discharged Soon

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor and 98-year-old Dilip Kumar ji is hospitalized after facing breathing issues a couple of days ago. There were rumours that his health condition is not stable. But clearing the air, his wife Saira Bhanuji, took to Dilip Kumar ji's Twitter page and shared the latest pic of her husband and also stated he is fine and not on ventilator support.





Message from Saira Banu





This tweet reads, "Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon.

I urge you to not believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic.

On the other hand, the doctor who is treating Dilip Kumar also released an official statement and spoke to the media. "He is stable and not in the ICU. If all goes well, he may be discharged in 2-3 days."

मीडिया के सभी लोगों से एक एहम गुज़ारिश

साहब के करोड़ो फँस को आप के द्वारा अपडेट मिलती है आप से विनती है की अफवाओं को रोकने में हमारी मदद करें. ये प्लेटफार्म पर रेगुलर अपडेट पोस्ट होगी. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021





This message is for media asking them not to believe rumours… "मीडियाकेसभीलोगोंसेएकएहमगुज़ारिशसाहबकेकरोड़ोफँसकोआपकेद्वाराअपडेटमिलतीहैआपसेविनतीहैकीअफवाओंकोरोकनेमेंहमारीमददकरें. येप्लेटफार्मपररेगुलरअपडेटपोस्टहोगी."





Millions of Dilip Saab's fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF





Millions of Dilip Saab's fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF".