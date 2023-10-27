Salman, Katrina thrilled about the love ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ has received

Bollywood’s megastars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are thrilled about Tiger 3’s first song “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” becoming an instant hit. Composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikitha Gandhi (Hindi version), Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani (Tamil version & Telugu version) the song has broken the internet. People are raving about the catchy beats and Salman-Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry!



Salman says, “The response to the track is amazingly positive and I’m happy reading how people have found a party anthem for this holiday season! I have always felt happy to entertain people with my films and songs. I have not found greater joy than making people forget about everything else that is happening in their lives and get immersed into a world that our cinema creates for them inside a theatre.”

He adds, “Songs and dances are part of our films, our culture and I love when my films have great songs that people enjoy. I have always believed that the relevance of a song can transcend generations! I have been fortunate to have some of these songs in my career and I hope ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ becomes one of them too in due course of time.”

Katrina says, "For all these years as an artiste, the one thing that has kept me going is the love of my fans, media, and audience. The true barometer of success is in the love that one gets organically from people. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is being celebrated is a such a wonderful feeling for all of us. Dancing for me is one of my true passions and seeing the audience's love is just pure joy."

Katrina is known for delivering humongous dance hits and she is happy that “Leke Prabhu Ka Naam” is joining her eclectic list of party anthems! She feels people have a huge expectation from actors to not just showcase their acting skills but also give them great songs to cherish and dance to!

Katrina says, “A film, an acting performance, a song they all have to connect to our audiences for it to be called a success and I’m grateful that I have found that throughout my career. I know that along with performance in a film, people also are excited to see the songs we do.”

She adds, “I take that as a big compliment because songs and dances are part of our culture and our movies and have been celebrated and loved since forever. I’m aware of the expectations people have from our songs and it fuels me to deliver a better performance every time.”

“Tiger 3,” from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!