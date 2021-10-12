Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Truth Release Date Is Out…

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to share the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the 'Antim: The Final Truth' movie. Both these Khan clan's heroes will lock the horns and showcase a complete action entertainer on the big screens. Off late, as the producers of many upcoming movies are announcing the release dates post opening of theatres, even the producers of Antim movie also decided to make their movie hit the screens in the next month.



Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma shared this good news with all their fans sharing a wonderful release date video on their social media pages… Take a look!

Salman Khan

First, the video starts off by showcasing the intense face of Salman Khan and then it is zoomed into the eyes of Aayush Sharma who looks intense in a gangster avatar. His face is filled with blood and colours as he will be seen amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. Even Salman Khan's fierce avatar holding the bullets raised the expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021. It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and Punit Goenka over the years having done many films Race3, loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg3, Kaagaz, Radhe and now Antim. I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years".

Even Aayush Sharma also dropped the same video on his Instagram page and made his fans witness intense and deadly blood-shed gangster avatar of him…

He wrote, "ANTIM' ka intezaar hua khatm! Releasing on November 26 in theatres worldwide."

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. Being an action thriller, this flick will have Salman Khan as the lead actor and Aayush will portray the antagonist role.

'Antim: The Final Truth' movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and bankrolled by Salman Khan under Salman Khan Films banner. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'. It also has Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer in other important roles while Varun Dhawan will appear in a cameo role. As the shooting of this movie was wrapped up in July, 2021 and now, the release date is announced!

Antim movie will be released on 26th November, 2021 in the theaters and will lock horns with John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2.