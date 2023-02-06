Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on Their Pathaan Reunion: 'It Always Needed a Special Film

Yash Raj Films' Pathaan has become a historic blockbuster and the biggest grossing Hindi film of all time. Salman Khan stars as Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film, which was highly anticipated by audiences.

In their first joint interview, Salman and SRK speak about their reunion on screen and how the film came to be. Salman says that a special film was needed for them to come together, and he was thrilled when Aditya Chopra, the film's producer, approached him with the concept. He also praised director Siddharth Anand for executing the film so well.

SRK explains that they wanted to wait for the right script before acting together again, and he was happy to join forces with Salman for Pathaan. He says that it was a long wait for fans to see them on screen, but he's glad they delivered a film that the audience is thoroughly enjoying. He also mentions how much fun it was to work with Salman on set and jokes about keeping the Tiger scarf as a momento.

