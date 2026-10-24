Salman Khan career at crossroads! Is the Bollywood superstar losing box-office dominance?

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars is currently in a difficult position after a string of commercial failures, with critics questioning if he is losing his long-held dominance at the box office. While his box office returns have suffered recent disappointments, Salman Khan’s current position is far from an immediate death knell for his career.

The star has maintained an outstanding commercial track record in recent years, with films like BajrangiBhaijaan and Sultan delivering consistently star-studded shows that Bollywood audiences love to watch.

However, his recent stints on the big screen, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikandar have been far less commercially successful than many would expect from one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. This has led to some criticism of the actor’s box-office magnetism and potential need to evolve in his future projects.

His upcoming releases are likely to be crucial for the star, as continued box-office underperformance would undoubtedly damage his credibility with movie-makers and exhibitors. For an actor who has built his career on massive commercial Hindi cinema hits, it will be important for Salman Khan to reignite his box-office dominance.

At the same time, the actor has had to deal with some serious security issues in recent months which may also impact his ability to continue filming and promote movies the way he used to.

After years of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang about revenge for the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the firing incident outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in April 2024 appears to have finally brought those threats into reality. Meanwhile, reports of a recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in the city also appear to worry some about potential targeted attacks on the Khans. While the identity of the shooters in either case is still unclear, it is wise not to believe unsubstantiated allegations without evidence.

Threats and targeted violence can severely damage film production, especially when it comes to shooting scenes outdoors, conducting press events or managing the intense security details required by someone of Salman Khan’s stature. There have also been reports that some producers are distancing themselves from the star due to these recent security concerns, although it is unclear how widespread an issue this really is.

With both financial and personal worries clouding his latest projects, Salman Khan’s career appears to be at a crossroads at the moment. However, it must be noted that simply having fewer hits than one is used to does not necessarily mean the end of a superstar’s reign. What happens next – particularly with respect to choosing solid scripts and delivering massive theatrical successes – will be crucial in determining if this difficult period truly marks the end of the road for Salman Khan as Bollywood’s biggest star.