Salman Khan Reveals The Title Of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Sequel On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Today is a special day for all the fans of Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan… As this ace actor turned 56 today, he is all receiving birthday wishes from all corners of the film industry and fans too. The social media pages like Twitter and Instagram are filled with his special birthday wishes.



On this special occasion, Salman Khan announced the title of the Bhajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and treated all his fans… He said the movie will be named as 'Pavan Putra Bhaijaan' and also denied working with Tollywood's ace producer SS Rajamouli.

As of now, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3 shooting after wrapping this movie, he will be part of No Entry sequel and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali movies and then the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' will go on to the sets.

On the other hand, Salman Khan celebrated his birthday party amid his dear family members. He cut the cake along with little niece Ayat and had gala celebrations.

In this video, we can witness Salman Khan lifting Ayat and cutting the cake… Even Aayush Sharma is also seen in this video! This event happened at Panvel farmhouse and all the close family members of Salman Khan attended it!

