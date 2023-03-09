Salman Khan, Richa Chaddha, Ajay Devgn And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Mourn For Satish Kaushik's Sudden Demise…

Bollywood's ace actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 today morning in Delhi. He flew to Delhi a couple of days ago to celebrate the Holi festival with his friends and also had a blast with them. But suddenly he suffered from a massive heart attack and breathed his last before reaching the hospital itself. His sudden demise shocked many Bollywood stars and especially Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha as they celebrated the Holi festival with him just before he flew to Delhi. Even Anees Bazme and Farhad Samji are also shocked with his demise and shared their condolence messages. Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Dulquer Salman, Khushu Sundar and a few other stars also mourned for his sudden demise.



Satish Kaushik's last rites are being held at Mumbai's Versova crematorium.

Anil Kapoor

The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…

I love you Satish ♥️@AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/z8pkHEBTPd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 9, 2023

He shared the throwback pics of Satish ji and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish @AnupamPKher".



Salman Khan





Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

Anees Bazme

He shared a pic from Kapil Sharma's show and wrote, "Jitna hasaya, ussey zyada dukh deke chale gaye! Going to miss you Satish ji! Lost a very very dear friend today".



He also spoke to the media and said, "The morning started on a sad note. Our association goes way back. The film Swarg was released in 1990 and I gave him such a nice role. He played the character named Airport in it. He was too good. Then there was Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana. We did a lot of films. Last month, we shot for Kapil Sharma's show together, it was the director's special. I was there with Satish Ji and we spent a lot of time because the shooting went on for quite some time. We sat together after a very long. He even announced his next project Kagaz 2. It is a very sad day, he was a good human being and a good friend."

He also said that Satish became health conscious too, "We have lots of memories together. We worked together on Deewana Mastana and he gave his input too. He wrote some of his lines and they were too good. Satish ji and Govinda did a scene together and it turned out to be quite solid. We used to be together all the time and shared a good bond. It was fun. I am really saddened by the news and it's unbelievable. We met a month ago and he was so happy. He even started going to the gym and was looking after his health."

Renuka Sahane





I am so shocked to hear that Satish Kaushikji is no more. Just yesterday he had shared some lovely photographs of Holi and today one hears of his sad demise. Life is so unpredictable 💔 May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 9, 2023

Prabhudeva





🙏we will miss u sir pic.twitter.com/RNNfops0Cu — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) March 9, 2023

Ajay Devgn

Woke up to the sad news of Satishji's (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTO2kFAPr3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 9, 2023

He shared a pic of Satish ji and wrote, "Woke up to the sad news of Satishji's (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji".



Hansal Mehta

His post reads, "Satish ji gone too soon. Don't even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together 'Ek Director Ki Maut' now is no longer a film. Om Shanti."



Boman Irani





Dulquer Salman

RIP Satish Sir. This is heartbreaking. Thank you for the memories. You were so kind and patient with me and such a delight to work with on our scenes together. The days you were on set were the best. Filling everyone with your light. Praying for your family & friends. pic.twitter.com/lPzc1emino — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) March 9, 2023

He also shared a pic of Satish ji and wrote, "RIP Satish Sir. This is heartbreaking. Thank you for the memories. You were so kind and patient with me and such a delight to work with on our scenes together. The days you were on set were the best. Filling everyone with your light. Praying for your family & friends."



Khushbu Sundar

Deeply shocked and saddened at the demise of #SatishKaushik ji. Have known him since I was very young. My memories of him are that of an ever smiling happy man who loved to keep surroundings happy. You will be missed. A lot. You will continue to bring smile to our hearts. #RIP pic.twitter.com/8WrN5gFS0k — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 9, 2023

Her post reads, "Deeply shocked and saddened at the demise of #SatishKaushik ji. Have known him since I was very young. My memories of him are that of an ever smiling happy man who loved to keep surroundings happy. You will be missed. A lot. You will continue to bring smile to our hearts. #RIP".



Pooja Hegde





Grown up watching him in films. Glad that fate had planned for me to work with him too. So sweet and such a great sense of humour. R.I.P Satish Ji. We'll see you through your films 🙏🏻😞 pic.twitter.com/WZcaH3fFOM — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 9, 2023

Javed Akhtar





Satish a man full of warmth love and humour was like a brother to me since almost forty years . He was twelve years younger than me . Satish ji , it was not your turn . pic.twitter.com/s1dUUlBlQy — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 9, 2023

Ali Fazal

Satish ji celebrated Holi with Ali and Richa just before he flew to Delhi… Remembering the same Ali also mourned for Satish ji's demise. "Just Daybefore i met you, we played holi.. we broke bread. Now you are gone. Just like that. Too soon . This wasn't your time sir. I dont want to say Rest, your spirit was way too evolved and infectious. It will stay with us forever. I am just sorry and gutted for the people you leave behind who have loved you so dearly. Your friends and most of all your family."



Richa

Even Richa also shared the beautiful image and wrote, "Sir I am gutted. We played Holi now days before...today you're gone. I will always remember your kindness and encouragement, as a newcomer you gave me a lot of hope! But my heart weeps as a child today... our Calendarrr from Mr India is gone."

Sanjay Dutt

Subhash Ghai

His post reads, "It's just heart shattering news for me that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH - a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis " A great artiste.Greater human being greatest friend I know He left us so sudden so soon. I m sad. All at @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas Om shanti".



Arbaaz Khan





RIP Satish ji 😞 You will be missed 🤗 Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XghGjw5K3u — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) March 9, 2023

