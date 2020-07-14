Salman Khan Shows Off His Gratitude Towards Farmers Dropping A Mud-Coated Pic

Bollywood's A-lister Salman Khan is enjoying his lockdown period staying in his Panvel farmhouse. He is isolated in this place since March. Salman also released his lockdown album "Tera Bina" which also featured Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jac was also stuck in this farmhouse as Government has taken a sudden decision of lockdown to make the people stay safe from Covid-19. Salman is also staying active on social media as he is free from busy schedules. He is being socially responsible and creating awareness among his fans regarding a few social issues with his videos and pics.

Off late, this Dabangg actor has shared a mud-coated pic of himself and showed off his gratitude to 'Farmers'… Have a look!

In this pic, he is seen sitting in his farm amidst the muddy land… His body is fully coated with mud!!! Salman sported in shorts and sleeveless tee deeply thinking of something!!! This pic also revealed that, Salman is doing farming at his farmhouse and a few social media posts made us witness the same…



Coming to his work front, Salman will join the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' post lockdown.