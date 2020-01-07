Trending :
Salman Khan Surprised Kicha Sudeep With An Amazing Gift

Salman is known for showering his love on his dear ones. His latest film Dabangg 3 stood as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2019.

Kicha Sudeep has played an important character in this film.

The latest buzz is that, Salman Khan has gifted a costly car to Sudeep and surprised him. Sudeep shared his happiness through Twitter and posted the images with the car and Sallu Bhai.

Sallu Bhai gifted a BMW M5 series car to this Kannada actor and also had a pic along with him.

Dabangg 3 is the third franchise of Dabangg series and is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under Arbaaz Khan Productions, Salman Khan Films and Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited banners.

Top