Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is gearing up for his next project, titled 'Bull,' where he will portray the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, the leader of Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the role, undergoing an intensive 3.5-hour daily physical training regimen and making dietary adjustments.





The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Dharma Productions, kicked off with the mahurat shot in Mumbai on December 29. Salman Khan is also actively involved in training sessions with paramilitary forces to authentically portray the character of Brigadier Bulsara.



A source revealed, "Salman Khan will be playing a paramilitary officer in the upcoming Dharma project, which is set to begin filming in February. He is undergoing rigorous physical training to accurately depict the character of Brigadier Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988."

'Bull' revolves around the retelling of Operation Cactus, where the Indian Armed Forces intervened in the Maldives to thwart a coup attempt. The mission, executed on November 3, 1988, successfully neutralized mercenaries and reinstated control to President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom's government within hours.

The source further emphasized Salman Khan's commitment to the role, stating, "The superstar is training for 3.5 hours daily to get into the skin of the character, along with a minor change in his diet." The film is expected to capture the intensity and heroism of this historical event, showcasing Salman Khan in a compelling and dynamic role.