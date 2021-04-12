Salman Khan's Radhe Movie Has A Chance To Get Released On The Bakrid EID

It is all known that the Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in the country and especially in Maharashtra. Thus many Bollywood movies are getting postponed. Right from Thalaivi to Salman Khan's Radhe, there are a dozen movies that are postponed keeping the surge of Covid-19 cases in mind. Even many Bollywood actors are getting tested positive for coronavirus and thus it has become a headache for all the producers too.

Well, speaking about Salman Khan's Radhe movie, it should be released on the occasion of EID. But due to Covid-19, the release date is pushed ahead. A source close to Salman Khan has informed to media that, the movie might get released on the occasion of Bakrid EID in July.

He told, "The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13, however, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyze the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. If cases drastically fall (which looks difficult), the film might just come on Eid with a tight campaign. The team has all their material ready – ranging from the posters to theatrical trailer and songs, and are all indulged in the wait and watch game for now. But realistically speaking, Eid release in May looks hazy,"

He further added, "If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakri Eid weekend in July – That's exactly what Salman meant when he said, 'YehEidNai, TohAgleEid Par Ayenge'. The makers have kept that option open and given the uncertain times, multiple plans are been churned out at the moment. It might release on July 16, to reap benefit of extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on occasion of Bakri Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on exact date isn't take, but they are looking at the Bakri Eid weekend to bring Radhe,"

He concluded by saying, "There are absolute no discussions of premiering on OTT at the moment. Salman has given a commitment to the exhibitors and there is no way, he will bring Radhe on OTT. Whenever it releases, it's confirmed for a theatrical opening."

Well, speaking about the Radhe movie, this action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has DishaPatani as the lead lady. RandeepHooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, GovindNamdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.