Salman talks about Vicky, Sana holding hands; wife Ankita clueless
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be making a big revelation about Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' about which Ankita Lokhande seemed clueless.
Salman is seen talking about two housemates holding hands, hinting at Sana an Vicky.
He said: "Yeh dono aaj kal haath pakad rahe hai."
To which, a clueless Ankita asks who?
Salman then responds: "Jinke haath wahan the, unko pata hai. Ankita are you clueless. Yeh point note kiya jaaye."
What happened was in the previous episode, Vicky and Sana were talking about duties from the 'Dimaag' house and were seen holding hands as they sat in the garden area and discussed about the same.
