Sanjay Dutt Flashes With ‘Victory’ Symbol As He Returns Home Post Cancer Treatment…

The 'Shamsheera' actor Sanjay Dutt has defeated the deadly 'Lung Cancer' and is now fully recovered… Off late, he was clicked when he was stepping out from the Kokilaben hospital along with his sister Priya Dutt.









Bollywood ace photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the pic on his Instagram account… Sanjay is seen walking out of the hospital along with his sister. He visited the hospital for a regular check-up.

He also posed showing off victory symbol and made all his fans go happy!!!

Off late, Sanjay Dutt doled out that, he is completely recovered from lung cancer and is now fine… He thanked all his friends, family and fans dropping a heartwarming post on his Instagram page.









Through this post, Sanjay doled out that, he is happy to come out victorious from the cancer battle. Sanjay also showed off his gratitude towards Kokilaben hospital and specially mentioned Dr. Sewanti and her team for their great support and treatment.

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Sophie Chaudry, Abhishek Bachchan and a few others expressed their happiness. Even Sanjay's wife Maanayata and daughter Trishala also dropped 'Heart' emoji's in the comments section.

Sanjay Dutt was admitted in Lilavati hospital on 8th August after suffering from breathing issues. Then after a couple of days, he was discharged. So, on 11thAugust, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram and announced that he is taking a medical break.Upon reaching the hospital, it was detected that air entry was blocked from his right lung. A CT scan further revealed that there was fluid accumulation in his right lung (pleural effusion) accompanied by two lesions, one on each lung and volume was as high as 1.5 litres.

By God's grace, our dear Munna Bhai is all safe and recovered from deadly cancer…