Sanjay Dutt Is All Set To Take A Break From Work For Some Medical Treatment

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt has announced that, he is taking a short break from his work due to some medical treatment. He dropped a note on his Instagram page and made all his fans know about it.

In this note he mentioned, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon.".



This Bollywood's ace actor was admitted in Lilavati hospital a couple of days back after complaining about breathing issues. There were also rumours doing round in B-Town that, Sanjay is tested positive for Covid-19. But then Sanjay Dutt ruled out all the rumours and said that he is tested negative and will stay in the hospital for 2-3 days for treatment.

He was discharged from Lilavati hospital yesterday and made all his fans feel happy. Today again he left this note and made us go worried. Hope he is fine and will be back to his work soon.

Coming to his work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Sadak 2 movie which is going to hit the Disney+ Hotstar screens on 28th August. He is also the part of KGF Chapter 2 movie which has Yash as the hero. He will be seen as the antagonist 'Adheera' in this prestigious project.