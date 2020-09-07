Sanjay Dutt Snapped At Yashraj Studio Post His Shoot Today

Our dear Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with 4th stage 'Lung Cancer' recently. Thus he is taking chemotherapy sessions at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Well, as per sources, he completed his first cycle of Chemo sessions, thus got a break for a few days. Off late, shutterbugs clicked him near the gate of Yashraj Studios where he is seen wearing a mask and going back to home in his car. This shows his respect towards work and thus he is seen balancing his work life amid Cancer treatment.

Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani has dropped the pics of Sanjay Dutt on his Instagram account… Have a look!





Sanjay Dutt is seen all good and showing off 'Thumbs Up' stating that he is fine!!! This pic is clicked post his shoot in Yashraj studios.

Well, speaking about his treatment, the first cycle of Chemo session is done and the second cycle will start on 8 or 9th September. In between, he is also trying to fly to the US for better treatment. Sanjay is likely to take treatment at the 'Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre' where his mother Nargis Dutt was treated for pancreatic cancer in 1981. Soon after the visa process gets cleared, he will fly to the US for better treatment.

Coming to his work front, he was last seen in Sadak 2 movie which was released on Disney+ Hotstar recently. Sanjay Dutt is also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.