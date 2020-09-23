Sanjay Dutt To Arrive Mumbai Soon To Start His Third Stage Of Chemotherapy Cycle

It is all known that Bollywood ace actor Sanjay Dutt has been detected with 4th stage of lung cancer. Presently he is getting treated in Kokilaben hospital, Mumbai. This 'Sadak 2' actor also completed his first 2 cycles of chemo sessions and recently flew to Dubai along with his wife Maanyaata to meet his kidsShahraan and Iqra.

After the lockdown was announced in India, Sanjay's kids and his wife were stuck in Dubai but after knowing about Sanjay's illness, Maanyaata returned to India and supported her husband in his treatment. According to the sources, Sanjay is responding well to the treatment thus there are positive signs.

Sanjay Dutt will soon land in Mumbai to start his third cycle of chemotherapy sessions. According to the sources, he will arrive in Mumbai on 30th September 2020. Maanyaata and Sanjay flew to Dubai in a private jet and she also dropped a family pic after meeting her kids.

Happy family… Sanjay, Maanyaata and their kids all in winsome smiles!!!

Coming to Sanjay Dutt's work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the movie 'Sadak 2' which was released on Disney+ Hotstar due to the shutdown of theaters in this pandemic period. Sanjay Dutt is also roped in for antagonist role in KGF Chapter 2 movie. He will be seen in a ferocious avatar in this sequel of KGF Chapter 1 movie.