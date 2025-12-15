‘Missterious’ will thrill audiences: Producer Jay Vallamdas

The upcoming suspense thriller Missterious is steadily drawing attention with its intriguing promotional material, according to producer Jay Vallamdas. The film stars Rohit in the lead role, with Abid Bhushan playing a police officer, while Riya Kapoor and Meghana Rajput feature in key roles. Directed by debutant Mahi Komati Reddy, the film is produced under the Ashli Creations banner.

Missterious is slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 19. Speaking at a media interaction, producer Jay Vallamdas shared insights into the film’s journey and his confidence in its content. Vallamdas, who is based in the United States, said he entered Tollywood driven by his passion for cinema and the desire to support new talent. He revealed that the project was conceived with the aim of introducing his friend Mahi Komati Reddy as a director, after being impressed by the story narration.

The producer noted that the film’s title and promotional content have received encouraging responses. Initially planned for a December 12 release, the film was postponed by a week in view of Akhanda 2, and will now hit screens in over 150 theatres worldwide.

Highlighting the film’s strengths, Vallamdas said Missterious offers an innovative screenplay packed with suspense, twists, and constant intrigue, where every character appears suspicious. The Censor Board reportedly appreciated the film’s unique approach and granted it a U/A certificate. With a gripping climax and a tense final 20 minutes, the producer believes the film will keep audiences hooked.

The film features music by ML Raja, with three songs including the police-themed Adugu Aduguna, which has already garnered positive feedback. Vallamdas expressed hope that audiences will support the largely new cast and crew, adding that Ashli Creations plans to produce more films in Tollywood following Missterious