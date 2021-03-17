Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Her Boyfriend’s Death

Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt was in a relationship with her boyfriend. But all of a sudden his death made her struggle with trauma. Off late, a netizen has posed a question regarding Trishala's boyfriend's death and she replied with a strong counter and created a buzz with her bold answer.

An Instagram user asked Trishala, "Sorry to ask this but why haven't you disclosed how your boyfriend passed away? What's his name?"

Well, Trishala replied by doling out, "I appreciate your question. I do. Let's all be honest about basic human behavior and curiosity - Its natural to want to know how someone passed away. Even if it is 'none of your business,' right? The most inappropriate reaction is enquiring about the cause of death."

She further added, "I want you to ask yourself this question - What is the purpose of me doing/ asking this? Will knowing the answer allow me to help this person. Or is it just morbid curiosity? Grief 101 lesson- 'If you are not entitled to know the specifics of the passing, stop asking. Asking for those details does nothing for the conversation. It does not console the person, nor brings the person who passed away, back."

Earlier in last December answered a netizen when he asked about her trauma after her boyfriend's death… She replied,"I'm still dealing with it, but I've gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, my support groups that I've joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I'm doing a lot of soul searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract myself from it,"

Trishala is the only daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late first wife Richa Sharma.