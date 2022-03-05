Sanya Malhotra Bagged The Role Of A Cop In ‘Kathal’ Movie

Bollywood's young actress Sanya Malhotra is slowly turning busy grabbing interesting roles in the movies. She already entertained the audience with her latest movie 'Love Hostel' last month and now she bagged another interesting role in a woman-led drama 'Kathal'… She shared the first look poster on her Instagram and created noise on social media…



Sanya Malhotra looked cool in the cop attire and that too in the Police Station. She is essaying the role of Mahima in this movie and is seen along with her colleague Anantv in the second poster. She also wrote, "A case full of drama, suspense, and comedy, the only thing missing? Kathal! Coming soon on Netflix! #KathalOnNetflix".

Going with the plot, it deals with an interesting concept… As the prized jackfruits of a local politician go missing, young cop Mahima is all set to find them and solve the mystery.

Well, the producer of this movie, Guneet Monga, CEO, Sikhya Entertainment, who also worked for 'Haraamkhor', 'The Lunchbox' and the Academy Award-winning Best Documentary (Short Subject) 'Period - End of Sentence', spoke to the media and said, "We are absolutely thrilled to embark on another exciting journey with Sanya Malhotra and none better than with our partners, Balaji & Netflix. Helming this joyride of satire & comedy, titled Kathal is our director Yashowardhan Mishra."

She also added, "Yashowardhan & Ashok Mishra, the writers and imagineers behind 'Kathal' roped us into its magical world from day one (& page one) and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy! Kathal, like the fruit itself, will leave you with a sweet feeling that we'll cherish in the coming times and we are so excited for everyone to see Sanya in a completely new avatar in this unconventional story."

Even Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Co-Producer also said, "'Kathal' is one such quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Debutant director-writer Yashowardhan's take on this 'bizarre' true story is full of humour and introspective. After the resounding success of Pagglait, we're excited to partner with Sikhya & Netflix to tell stories with an Indian heart for global audiences."

Well, Sanya Malhotra is also part of Hit and untitled Atlee movies…