Sanya Malhotra Opens Up On Her Experience Visiting A Theatre Post Lockdown

It is already known that post lockdown, the movies are lining up at the box offices… As we know the Government has given a nod open the theatres with 50 per cent occupancy, slowly movie buffs are being back to the big screens to watch their favourite movie. Off late, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra spoke to the media and opened up about her experience of visiting a theatre post lockdown…



She started by saying that, "I recently went to a theatre to watch a film and I felt very safe. I am still hoping that people will go and take all the necessary precautions that they are supposed to (use masks, sanitise, wash hands regularly). Theatre ka mazza hi alag hai (the experience of watching a film in a theatre is unparalleled), I was so overwhelmed when I was sitting there after a year,"



Sanya also said that theatre has its own charm when it is compared to OTT platform… "Theatre was the reason I became an actor; it has its own charm. I was so happy watching something on the big screen. Of course, OTT platforms provide you with a lot of comfort but a theatre experience has a different charm and experience altogether. I watched 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi', Seema Pahwa ma'am's film. It is an amazing film!"



When asked about whether she wanted the 'Ludo' movie as a theatre release, she doled out, "Not really. Because it released on OTT, it reached a lot of countries. As the movie released during the pandemic, it was gratifying to be sitting at home and yet getting to entertain so many people out there, right in the comfort of their homes. It was a different experience as an actor--a much more relaxed experience. It was through social media that I learnt how well the movie was doing and the song 'Oh Betaji' became all the rage. So yeah, I never felt that it should have happened any differently."



Sanya will next be seen in 'Paglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' movies…

