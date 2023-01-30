Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta And Anupam Kher Team Up For Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro In Dino’

Bollywood has registered its first blockbuster with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie this year. The collection tsunami is still creating noise at the ticket windows. With this josh, the makers of Bollywood are all set to treat with new-age love tales and action dramas. Another multi-starrer 'Metro In Dino' is getting ready having the young actors Aditya Roy Kapurm Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana, Konkana Sen Sharma and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date of this movie and shared the casting details on social media.



Along with Sara, even Aditya and the makers shared the new release date poster and treated the netizens… Take a look!

Along with sharing the collage, he also wrote, "Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023."

With this announcement, it is clear that Metro In Dino will have more than one story and they get concocted to showcase us the lifestyles of new-age couples!

Metro In Dino movie is being directed by Anurag Basu and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu under the T-Series banner. It will hit the theatres on 8th December, 2023…