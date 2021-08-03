Sara Ali Khan Shows Off Her Injured Nose And Apologised Her Family Members Saying, 'Naak Kaat Di Maine'

Bollywood's glam doll Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user. She treats her fans sharing her updates frequently on her Instagram page and also drops stylish pics creating noise on the fashion arena. Now, she is all busy with her movie shootings post lockdown. Off late, Sara shared a small video on her Instagram and showed off her injured nose adding some fun to it!



In this video, Sara showed off her nose injury adding some funny caption to it. She removed the cotton pad doling out, "Knock Knock Who Is There… Knock Knock Who…" and showed off her injured nose." This made all her fans go worried for her. Sara looked awesome wearing a bright yellow kurta enhanced with all the green print. She also apologized to her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jotting down, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy… Naak kaat di maine".

Most of her fans dropped their messages in the comments sections and were worried for her.

Speaking about Sara's work front, she will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re movie. it is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar under T-Series and Cape Of Good Films banners. According to the sources, Sara will be seen in a dual role romancing with both the lead actors Akshay and Dhanush.

Well, Sara is all set to once again collaborate with Anand L Rai for his next movie 'Nakhrewali'. According to the sources, "Sara has now been approached for Rai's next production film which is titled 'Nakhrewali'. She will be seen essaying the titular role. It is definitely going to be an out-and-out entertainer."