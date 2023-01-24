Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Reunite in Unseen Photo: Fans React 'When Tiger Met Pathaan'

"Pathaan" is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, set to release tomorrow, on January 25th, 2023. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after 4 years, and fans will also get to see Salman Khan in an extended cameo in his avatar of Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore.

Just one day before the release of the film, Meezaan Jaafri, son of Jaaved Jaffery, shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he is seen posing with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on either side. The picture has created a lot of excitement among fans and many commented on the post with enthusiasm.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be one of India's biggest action spectacles and is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

