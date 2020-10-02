Shah Rukh Khan Reminisces Value Of Truth On Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary

The whole nation is celebrating the 151st birth anniversary of 'Father Of Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. Even many film stars took to their social media accounts and wished their fans and also remembered the values of Gandhi ji on this special day. Well, B-Town 'Zero' actor Shah Rukh Khan also dropped a post on his Twitter page and reminisced the 'Value Of Truth' paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji's 151st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oOgnX57yBS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2020

SRK shared a monochrome pic, where three characters depicting the famous quote, 'see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil monkeys', he also added a note. He shared his views to his fans and wrote, "If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji's 151st Birth Anniversary."

Not only Shah Rukh Khan even Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani and a few others also reminisced the great values of Mahatma Gandhi on this special day… Have a look!

She wrote, "With all that's been happening in the world, his words are so relevant in the times we live in. #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti."



She wrote, "My humble tribute to the Father of The Nation, who inspired the entire world with his kindness and compassion. I sincerely hope that the lessons he taught us would live in everyone's heart. #GandhiJayanti."



She wrote, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever."



He shared a quote, "A coward is incapable of exhibiting love, it is the prerogative of the brave."



