Shah Rukh Khan returns to the set of Jawaan with Atlee, following Pathaan's tremendous success.
Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines with his recently released film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film has been a hit in theaters and SRK's return to the silver screen after a 4-year hiatus, as well as his portrayal of a hard-core stuntman, has garnered much attention.
Following the success of Pathaan, King Khan has returned to the set of Atlee's next film, Jawan. A picture of SRK in a rugged appearance, dressed in black and with a white cloth wrapped around his face, has been making the rounds on social media.
#SRK back on the sets of #Jawan today in his monster avatar pic.twitter.com/jre8fun2mo— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 31, 2023
Jawan boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. Tamil superstar Thalapthy Vijay will also make a special appearance. Deepika Padukone may also make a cameo as SRK's love interest in flashback scenes. The film will also feature Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover and others in supporting roles.
The highly-anticipated film has already generated much excitement among audiences and a recent picture of SRK, Atlee, and Vijay posing together on the set of Jawan during the director's birthday celebration added fuel to the fire.