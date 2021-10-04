Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan held in drug case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested three persons—Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha—after they were questioned in the wake of Saturday night's raid on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast. During the raid, the NCB busted an alleged rave party that was underway, and seized several drugs, including cocaine, mephedrone and ecstasy.

Apart from Aryan Khan, seven others — Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant — had been earlier detained. An FIR has been registered in the case.



An officer said the statements of those detained are being recorded under section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following which the future course of action will be decided.

The NCB officials claimed that a few days ago they had received information about the rave party being organised in the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. The officials accordingly booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship disguised as passengers.

The officials said that as soon as the cruise left Mumbai those onboard allegedly started consuming drugs, following which NCB officials caught them red-handed.

The ship's captain was then asked to take the cruise to the international cruise terminal at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai. The luggage of those detained was also taken to the NCB office for checking.