Shah Rukh Khan’s‘Dunki’ teaser to be out at this time

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to entertain the audiences with “Jawan,” which is scheduled for a grand release on 7th September 2023. The actor also has another release this year in the form of “Dunki.”

Master storyteller Rajkumar Hirani who has a 100% success ratio, is the director of the film.The film also has TaapseePannu and Vicky Kaushal in crucial roles.

The latest buzz in the Bollywood circles is that the film’s teaser will be dropped during Diwali. Recent reports stated that the film’s digital rights inked an all-time record for a film made in a single language.

“Dunki” deals with the “Donkey Flight” concept, according to which immigrants take a back route (illegal way) to enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. The movie will carry a social message just like the usual Rajkumar Hirani films. Also, it is being said that it will have loads of entertainment.