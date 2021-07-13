Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up On Playing Manav's Character In Pavitra Rishta 2



It is all known that Ekta Kapoor is all set to come up with the sequel of the blockbuster serial Pavitra Rishta which featured late actor Sushant Singh and Ankita Lokhande as the lead actors. Well, popular small screen actor Shaheer is all set to replace Sushant and will essay the role of Manav in this sequel. Off late, he took to his Instagram and shared his happiness for being part of this show.











The first pic showcased Shaheer along with a few kids and the next pic is with his co-star Ankita. He also wrote, "When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput.. I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try.

And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge.

When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant's legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty.

Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav.

Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2"

Through this note Shaheer revealed his feelings when he was approached to play this role.

Pavitra Rishta 2 serial went on floors on Sunday and it will stream on ALTBalaji OTT platform!