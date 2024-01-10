  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya;’ locks release date

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya;’ locks release date
x
Highlights

The much-anticipated Bollywood film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has officially been titled "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," and its release date has been revealed by the makers.

The much-anticipated Bollywood film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has officially been titled "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," and its release date has been revealed by the makers.

Scheduled for a theatrical debut on February 9, 2024, this romantic film has created a buzz with the announcement, complemented by a romantic poster. Fans can expect the trailer and other promotional materials to be unveiled shortly.

In "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of a scientist who finds love in the company of his former colleague. The directors for this romantic venture are Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, the movie boasts the inclusion of veteran actor Dharmendra in a significant role. As the release date approaches, enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates on this eagerly awaited project.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X