Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya;’ locks release date

The much-anticipated Bollywood film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has officially been titled "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," and its release date has been revealed by the makers.

Scheduled for a theatrical debut on February 9, 2024, this romantic film has created a buzz with the announcement, complemented by a romantic poster. Fans can expect the trailer and other promotional materials to be unveiled shortly.

In "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," Shahid Kapoor portrays the character of a scientist who finds love in the company of his former colleague. The directors for this romantic venture are Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, the movie boasts the inclusion of veteran actor Dharmendra in a significant role. As the release date approaches, enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates on this eagerly awaited project.