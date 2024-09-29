Shahid Kapoor reveals if he will ever work in South Indian cinema

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, has shared if he will ever work in any of the film industries of south India.

The actor spoke with the media at the green carpet of the ongoing edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards, and opened up on working in south Indian cinema. He said, “I’m game for it but I have a fear of what if the audience down south is not happy with my usage of the language pertaining to correct enunciation of the dialogues. I don’t want to leave any loose ends, Hindi, I have (a good command on)”.

When asked which particular cinema from south, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada he likes in particular, the actor said, “It’s the same for me because I don’t know any of them. So whichever filmmaker from south can trust me, explain to me properly and deal with all my questions, I’m ready to do it.

Shahid will be next seen in ‘Deva’ in which he has been paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will see Shahid in the role of a cop.

Sharing insights about the film, the actor said, “Well, it’s an action film so, it has a lot of action. It also has the thrill element, hopefully you will be wondering who did it, till the end. It’s an extremely aggressive character that I’m playing. It’s a very alive film, it should be able to jump you out and make you feel its energy, if we cut the right teaser and the trailer. It’s out on February 14, next year, and I can’t wait for the audience to give their feedback”.

The 24th edition of the IIFA Awards is currently underway in Abu Dhabi.