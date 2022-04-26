Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' Ends Up As Big Disaster

Telugu actor Nani's starring Jersey was a blockbuster hit in Telugu. Lately, it has been remade in Hindi with Bollywood hero Shahid Kapoor. Everyone anticipated that it would repeat the success of Arjun Reddy remake of Kabir Singh. However, the film has now turned into the biggest disaster.

As per the trade reports, the recently released flick has collected up to 1.80 crore Monday reaching to a total collection of 16.45 crore. However,from day 4 the collections dropped by 50% that ends the film as a major disaster. Although, the film opened with a decent collections at the Box-office,it finally did not reach the audience expectations.



The major reason for the film's failure is that many have already watched its original version on TV and other online streaming platforms.

