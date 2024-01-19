Live
‘Shaitaan’ to hit cinemas on Mar 8
Bollywood actors R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn recently unveiled the poster of their upcoming film, 'Shaitaan,' a black magic horror movie co-starring Jyotika. Madhavan shared a glimpse of the eerie poster on social media, featuring red and black voodoo dolls, creating a haunting atmosphere. The film is touted as the most gripping supernatural offering of the year and is set to hit cinemas on March 8, 2024.
The poster reveals a voodoo doll, a symbolic element often used in various magical traditions. Madhavan announced the film's impending arrival with the caption, "The reign of #Shaitaan is upon us. Taking over cinemas on March 8, 2024." Ajay Devgn, sharing the poster, added, "#Shaitaan is coming for you."
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film's plot remains undisclosed, adding to the anticipation. 'Shaitaan' is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International, with production credits going to Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.
On the professional front, R Madhavan is also involved in other projects, including Sashikanth's cricket drama 'Test,' 'Adhirshtasaali,' and the 'GD Naidu Biopic.'