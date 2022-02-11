Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt And Vaani Kapoor Introduce The Legend's Story

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movies Shamshera and Bramhastra movies this year… He is all back to the big screens after a couple of years and thus it is a double treat for all his fans. Off late, he dropped the Shamshera teaser and also unveiled the release date of this magnum opus.



Both Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt shared the teaser of Shamshera on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Vaani Kapoor

Along with sharing the teaser poster, she also wrote, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Checkout the link in bio."

Coming to Sanjay Dutt, he also shared the teaser poster and wrote, "#Shamshera will rise! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #RanbirKapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @karanmalhotra21 @yrf #Shamshera22ndJuly".

Going with the teaser, the lead cast Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor decode who is Shamsheera and said why freedom plays an important role. All of them are seen talking about Shamshera's story and his rise. Ranbir is seen doling out, "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad".

Shamshera movie is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages and it will be released on the occasion of YRF's 50 years celebration!

Shamshera movie is being helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will be released on 22nd July, 2022 worldwide in the theatres!