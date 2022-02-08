Shatrughan Sinha Reminisces Lata Mangeshkar And Opens Up About Their Bond

India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji passed away a couple of days ago at the age of 92. She was tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital for better treatment last month itself. But due to pneumonia and other complications, she breathed her last and left the whole country go mourned. Her last rights were held with full state honours and even PM Narendra Modi also paid last respect to the nightingale. Off late, Bollywood's veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reminisced Lata ji and opened up about their bond…

Speaking about Lata ji's marriage, he told, "Admired for what she did for her family. Revered for every song that she sang. She sacrificed her marriage for her family," and then he quickly added, "Well, that's what we have been told."

He also added, "Lataji was particularly close to Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and myself. She and I used to visit each other and our phone chats extended till 25-30 minutes. She used to be not just a great host if and when we went to her place but a great cook as well. She loved cooking".

He further said, how he, Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai and Anil Dhawan formed a small group during their starting days and discussed about Lata ji's success, "I had a small car and whenever we were at each other's house or in that car, we wondered at Lata ji's success story and yearned to meet her."

He also told, "She would tell me and say she's a fan of mine; she loves the way I say my dialogues. And how I can forget her love for the game of cricket? She was largely fond of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar but she even went across to other cricketers and motivated them."

Speaking about his unforgettable memories with Lata ji, he told, "I also had a few lines in that song. I remember she doing her portions and drinking chai with a biscuit in her hand but Rafi saab and I together had to do about 7-8 takes- and that's maybe because I may have erred. I have collected almost all her songs in the form of records and stored them safely. I am amazed at the manner in which she modulated her voice to suit the younger heroines- the best modulation I think being her song 'Didi tera devar deewana' to suit Madhuri Dixit."

He also added, "I remember when my son Kush got married, she sent clothes not just for my daughter-in-law but also for my wife Poonam and even for myself. How many people today follow traditions of olden times that had respect written all over them?"

He concluded by saying, "We say things like that, the show must go on and the show will go on. But how can the show go on without her? Mujhe to unki barabari karne wala door door tak nazar nahi aa raha. The aan baan shaan of India's music has left us".