Shekhar Kapur weighs in on the term AI Bubble: 'We’re in a Valuation Myth'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared his reaction to Former FTC Chair Lina Khan’s remark that we are in an “AI bubble".

Offering a deeper perspective on what’s actually driving today’s artificial intelligence narrative, Shekhar wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “We are not going through an AI bubble. We are going though a manipulated valuation bubble. Valuation is a story that if told long enough becomes a myth (sic).”

The 'Mr India' maker further argued that AI itself is not the problem; it is the overinflated expectations and speculative capital surrounding it that are the real culprits.

Shekhar pointed out that, similar to the real estate boom, where homes rose to astronomical prices until they were no longer homes but assets trapped in a cycle of greed and collapse, AI is also being pulled into a vortex of valuation hype.

The filmmaker views AI as one of the most democratic technologies of our time - a tool with the power to enhance productivity, creativity, and equality if used responsibly.

"AI is here to stay. It’s potentially the most democratic technology to help make our lives more productive. When your home rises astronomically in value that is no longer just your home, it becomes part of a real estate bubble that threatens to collapse, does not mean you need a home", the 'Masoom' maker went on to share.

Prior to this as well, Shekhar has engaged in social media discussions regarding the impact and future of AI on various aspects of life.

On Tuesday, he said that the A-listers at the top of the pyramid will not support AI.

Responding to a post talking about the A-listers in Hindi cinema not wanting to associate with AI because of public opinion, the Padma Bhushan awardee shared, "You’re going to the wrong people. ‘A Listers’ rose to the top on business models that are about to be defunct. Studios in the US survive because they have built business models that are so expensive they create entry barriers. AI will make film-making more democratic”.