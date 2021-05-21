Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Gift A Cute Puppy To Their Son Viaan 9th Birthday

Bollywood's ace actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are avid social media users. They keep on sharing their updates frequently and also shared the throwback pics and videos treating their fans. Today being their son Viaan Raj Kundra's 9th birthday, they gifted him a cute black puppy 'Truffle'. They surprised him and he was all happy to get this wonderful present from his loving parents.









On the occasion of Viaan's 9th birthday, Shilpa and Raj surprised their son with a cute black puppy. Viaan is also seen all happy to get his surprise and was all joyous holding the puppy in his hands. Shilpa also dropped a heartfelt note along with sharing this video. "Introducing "TRUFFLE" our new family member . Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he'd turn 10 and can look after it. He's earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy . Happy birthday my darling❤️❤️ #truffle #birthdaypresent #love #gratitude #birthday".

Off late, Shilpa Shetty also shared a beautiful throwback video of her son Viaan and shared a long beautiful note showering all her love on her little one.









This video of Viaan is shot when he was 4 years. He is seen dancing when the Happy Birthday song is being played in the background. Shilpa, Raj and all other family members are happy to see him joyous. Shilpa also wrote that this birthday is special to her and Viaan is growing too fast. "There's so much to say,

So much to do...

You're growing up too fast,

I'm not even done hugging you❤️

~

This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you're growing up to be.

You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You've not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?!🤩 Must say, I'm a proud mommy!

Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj️. May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go

Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu ❤️

@rajkundra9".

Even Viaan's super dad Raj Kundra also showered all his love on his dear son sharing a special video.









In this video, we can witness Viaan's childhood pics and special videos. It showcases the lovely bond of father and son in a beautiful way. Raj also wished his son writing, "The Video Says it all Happy Birthday my Son my rockstar my heartbeat #happybirthday #ViaanRajKundra".

Happy Birthday Viaan Raj Kundra!!!