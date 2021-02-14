Shilpa Shetty Kundra Dropped A Heart-Melting Note To Raj Kundra On The Occasion Of Valentine's Day

Today being the 'Valentine's Day', Bollywood ace actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra showered all her love on her dear husband Raj Kundra and dropped a lovely post on her Instagram. Along with a beautiful video, she also shared a heart-melting 'Love' note and showcased how much she loves her hubby…







Shilpa showered all her love on her dear husband Raj Kundra sharing a beautiful video… This small snippet holds loads and loads of emotions with beautiful pics of this pair… Shilpa and Raj are seen together in all smiles showering love on each other. Alongside this video, Shilpa also dropped a heart-melting note… She wrote, "Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon...

Bas teri ban chuki hoon...

Mera mujhme kuch nahin...

Sab tera, sab tera...

💝🥰🧿

From THEN to Now... May the smiles NEVER change ❤️

I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9... You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!🥰🤗❤️🧿😘🥰

.

.

.

.

Music by: @tseries.official

.

.

.

.

.

#HappyValentinesDay #happiness #bettertogether #myforevervalentine #love #blessed #gratitude".

Even Raj Kundra also dropped a special post on this 'Love' day on his Instagram page…





Raj is always known for his funny animated videos… In this video also he and Shilpa are seen like 'Bees'… He showcased his 'Frankie Valli' love story and made us go laugh out louder. Raj also wrote, "Happy Valentines Day my darling. As I have always said I don't need a day to celebrate you I need a life time 🤗😇🧿😍 I still can't take my eyes of you! #love #gratitude #girlfriend @theshilpashetty I Love you Baby💘 💖🎶".

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got hitched on November 22, 2009. It was big fat wedding which was attended by most of the close buddies and family members of both families.

















Shilpa Shetty shined in her grandeur wedding attire… She wore intricate embroidered red saree designed by ace fashioner Tarun Tahiliani. While Raj Kundra also looked suave in a golden and maroon-coloured sherwani. The wedding happened in Mangalorean traditions. Then the reception was held on 24th November, 2009 at Grand Hyatt Mumbai for all the Bollywood actors.

















Shilpa Shetty looked amazing in the golden saree gown created by Tarun Tahiliani. The diamond & coral neckpiece and stack of traditional red bangles made Shilpa look beautiful. Even Raj looked handsome sporting in black Sherwani by Shantanu and Nikhil.

On 21st May, 2012, this couple were blessed with their first child Viaan Raj Kundra… Later through surrogacy, they welcomed their second child Shamisha Shetty Kundra on 15th February, 2020.

In a throwback interview to Filmfare magazine, Shilpa Shetty opened up about her love story… "It was love at first sight. From the moment I saw her, I knew I'd love her to be my life partner. She's got an angelic side to her. Her homely side grew on me as I got to know her. She's a great housewife. She's a supermom! She's the wind beneath my wings and I try to be her support system. We are each other's strengths."