Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Kick Starts Shooting For 'Hungama 2'

Bollywood fashionable diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is going to meet the audience on big screens with her next movie 'Hungama 2'. After a long gap, Shilpa has given a nod to this film. Belonging to the comedy genre, it has Tollywood beauty Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffery as Shilpa's co-actors.

Shilpa Shetty has shared the news through Twitter and also posted that the shooting kick stats today. Let us give a look at her Instagram post…

In the video, Shilpa shared her happiness and this film is made under the direction of Priyadarshan. Venus Records And Tapes LLP is going to present this movie.



This movie is a sequel to 'Hungama' a seven-year-old movie. Hungama 2 is going to hit the screens on 14th August 2020.