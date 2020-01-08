Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Kick Starts Shooting For 'Hungama 2'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Highlights

Bollywood fashionable diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is going to meet the audience on big screens with her next movie ‘Hungama 2’.

Bollywood fashionable diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is going to meet the audience on big screens with her next movie 'Hungama 2'. After a long gap, Shilpa has given a nod to this film. Belonging to the comedy genre, it has Tollywood beauty Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaffery as Shilpa's co-actors.

Shilpa Shetty has shared the news through Twitter and also posted that the shooting kick stats today. Let us give a look at her Instagram post…

In the video, Shilpa shared her happiness and this film is made under the direction of Priyadarshan. Venus Records And Tapes LLP is going to present this movie.

This movie is a sequel to 'Hungama' a seven-year-old movie. Hungama 2 is going to hit the screens on 14th August 2020.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top