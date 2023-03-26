Smriti Irani Recalls Advising Sushant Singh Not To Kill Himself Before His Demise

It is all known that Bollywood's young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June, 2020. He was found hanged in his apartment and this sent shock waves to the whole Bollywood. Later his suicide case has been transferred to CBI and still, the investigation is going on. Off late, Union Minister Smriti Irani who was also a popular small screen actress reminisced this young actor and stated that she advised him not to kill himself. During her recent interview, she turned emotional and reminisced Sushant Singh Rajput.



Smriti Irani took part in The Slow Interview and spoke to Neelesh Misra and said that when she heard about Sushant's demise, she was on a video conference… "The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn't… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, 'Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko."

Smriti also said that she immediately called Amit Sadh after hearing about Sushant's news as she was concerned for him too. "Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha. Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne. I got the sense that something is wrong. He asked me, 'You don't have work?' I said, 'I do, but just let's talk'."

Earlier Amit also said that as he was very much affected with Sushant's death, Smriti Irani helped him to come out it. "I don't know how she found that I am in trouble. I just got a random call from her. She spoke to me, we were on a six hour call, I said I don't want to work in this industry, I will go live in the mountains."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the age of 34 and the reason behind the suicide is still not known. He also acted in MS Dhani's biopic and a few blockbuster movies.