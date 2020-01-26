Soha Ali Khan's Dreamy Wedding Video On Instagram Is Pure Love

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram page received record number of visitors yesterday. Thanks to a video from her wedding the actress shared on the photo sharing app. Soha and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary yesterday and gave a peek into some magical moments in the video.

The actress captioned the video Happy Anniversary. Kunal too shared the same video on his Instagram page along with a touching note. "Happy Anniversary. It's been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life," posted Kunal on his Instagram handle.

Also seen in the video are Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among other B town celebrities. The video has garnered record views and is pure love and bliss. Have a look...







