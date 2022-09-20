Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Name Their Son 'Vayu' And Drop A Glimpse Of The Little One

It is all known that Bollywood's cute and power couple Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor welcomed their little bundle of joy on 20th August, 2022 exactly one month ago… Today being the one month birthday of their son, they shared a beautiful image and revealed the name of their little prince. They named him 'Vayu' and also dropped a special post on the Instagram pages revealing the meaning of the name.

Along with sharing the pic, they also wrote, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."

In the pic, Anand and Sonam looked beautiful along with their son Vayu and they twinned in yellow traditional outfits.

This is the announcement poster of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja… Take a look!

Along with sharing the beautiful note, Sonam and Anand accompanied the post with Bob Marley's song "Three Little Birds…" and a blue heart emoji.

The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are blessed with their first child. They shared their pregnancy good news early this year and Sonam also treats her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!