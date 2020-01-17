Sonam Kapoor Gives Us A Glimpse Of 'Mughal-E-Azam' Moment…

The fashion icon of Bollywood and heartthrob of Anand, Sonam Kapoor always make us eye on her Instagram page with her ultimate glam looks. Be it traditional, contemporary or western, her every look makes us fall for her and wait for more and more such looks from this 'Neerja' star.

But this time, this Kapoor khaandani beti, posted a glimpse of 'Mughal-E-Azam' moment. This young lady shared a small GIF on her Instagram page. Have a look!





Quoting the famous dialogue, "Taaj un saro par nahi rehta jinka kareeb khauf aajayel…" – Mughal-E-Azam, Sonam was seen giving us a glimpse of royal expressions in the GIF. Her expressions were just top-notch along with a sly smile.

This girl was seen all dressed up in 'Mughal' era outfit. She wore a traditional zardosi worked v-necked top and paired it with matching lehenga. The floral designer handwork on the outfit was just amazing and made us roll back to the Mughal's era.

The statement royal and antique jewellery having choker neckpiece with the diamond pendant was just superb and ultimate. No need to speak about the dangling chand-bali earrings. Her shimmery eye-makeup with red lipstick made us jaw dropped and continuously stare at her.